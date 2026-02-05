  1. Politics
Feb 5, 2026, 2:31 PM

Over fuel smuggling;

Iran seizes two vessels in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iran has seized two fuel-smuggling vessels near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf, uncovering more than one million liters of smuggled fuel.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, the two seized vessels were involved in organized fuel smuggling operations in the waters surrounding Farsi Island.

Authorities reported that over one million liters of smuggled fuel were discovered aboard the seized vessels.

Additionally, 15 foreign crew members were detained and handed over to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

Officials noted that the vessels had been operating as part of a coordinated smuggling network over recent months.

Following intelligence monitoring, surveillance, and operational tracking, IRGC naval forces identified and intercepted the vessels, bringing the illegal operation to a halt.

