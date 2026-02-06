Continuation of talks after consultations with capitals: FM

Talking to the Iranian national TV, Araghchi said that "There was agreement on the continuation of the talks, the manner and date will be determined later."

"It was agreed to continue the talks, but the time, place and m+anner will be decided in the capitals."

"Several rounds of meetings were held today, our points of view and concerns were conveyed and the issues were discussed in a very good atmosphere. Overall, it was a good start, but its continuation depends on consultations in the capitals," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"We had intensive and long talks. Several meetings were held indirectly from 10 am to 6 pm," he explained.

"The date for the next round of talks will be determined during future consultations with my Omani counterpart," Araghchi also said.

"I don't want to be quick to judge, but if the talks continue in this manner, an agreed framework can be reached," he also noted.

