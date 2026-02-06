Iran’s flag-bearers announced for 2026 Winter Olympics

Their selection as flag-bearers is both honor and responsibility, stitched together by countless early mornings, frozen tracks, and long journeys far from home. Iran’s presence in Milan may be modest in numbers, but it is rich in meaning. When the flag rises in the opening ceremony, it will tell a story of ambition, continuity, and belief—that dedication can carve its own path, even on ice and snow, for future generations watching closely everywhere, according to Tehran Times.

The Games will take place in the Italian city from Feb. 6 to 22.

Iran’s ski team will take part in the event with four quota places, two quotas (one woman and one man) in Alpine skiing and two quotas (one woman and one man) in Cross-Country skiing.

In the women’s Alpine skiing category, Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki will represent Iran at the Olympics. It was initially planned to hold the women’s Alpine skiing selection races in Italy with the participation of Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki and Maryam Kiashemshaki, but due to Kiashemshaki’s injury and leg fracture during pre-competition training, Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki will be Iran’s sole female Alpine skiing representative at the Olympics.

In the men’s Alpine skiing section, following the holding of 11 selection races in Italy and Austria, Mohammad Kiyadarbandsari secured his place as the only Iranian male Alpine skier at the Winter Olympics.

In women’s cross-country skiing, Samaneh Beyrami Baher will represent Iran at the Winter Olympics.

In the men’s cross-country skiing category, although Danial Saveh Shemshaki will be Iran’s representative for this edition of the Winter Olympic Games.

