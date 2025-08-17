Iran squad named for 2025 FIVB World Championship

Iran are drawn in Pool A along with Egypt, the Philippines and Tunisia, according to Tehran Times.

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship will be the 21st staging of the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The tournament will take place in the Philippines from Sept. 12 to 28, 2025.

Iran men’s national team roster:

Setters: Ali Ramazani, Javad Karimi, Arshia Behnezhad

Opposites: Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Ali Hajipour

Outside hitters: Morteza Sharifi, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Ali Haghparast, Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh, Ehsan Daneshdoust

Middle blocker: Mohammad Valizadeh, Eisa Naseri, Yousef Kazemi, Nima Bateni

Liberos: Arman Salehi, Mohammadreza Hazratpour (libero)

