Iran wins S. Korea at FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World C'ship

The Iranian national team managed to defeat their South Korean opponent 3-2 (33-31, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22, 15-12.)

Iran, which is in a group of the tournament with Poland, Canada, South Korea, Puerto Rico, and Kazakhstan, will face Canada on Monday.

Iran defeated the teams of Kazakhstan and Puerto Rico in its first and second matches.

The participants teams are divided into four pools of six for a round-robin first stage. The top four in each pool progress to the eighthfinals, with winners advancing to the quarterfinals and losers continuing in playoffs for ninth to 16th place.

The bottom two teams in each pool contest classification matches for positions 17th to 24th. All teams will play through to the final day, producing a complete ranking from first to 24th.

