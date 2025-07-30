Iran defeats Belgium at 2025 FIVB Boys’ U19 World C'ship

Mohammadamin Rahimi and Amir Nader scored 14 points each for Iran and Belgium’s Jannes Strobbe collected with 15 points.

Led by Iranian coach Adel Gholami, the young Iranian players will meet their opponents from Finland on Friday.

Uzbekistan hosts the Championship from 24 July to 3 August in Tashkent, with preparations supported by the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment program through 12 months of coaching support, event equipment, and three knowledge transfer programs.

The World Championship marks an important moment for Uzbekistan volleyball. The Empowerment program provides the foundation for the country’s efforts to develop talent and strengthen its presence in international competition.

MNA