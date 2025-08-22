Iran beats Puerto Rico in 2025 FIVB U21 World Championship

Iran was too strong for Puerto Rico in its second match at 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship on Friday.

The Iranian team did not face any difficulties to winn the mathc in three straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-9) over the Central American country.

The Iranian national U21 men's volleyball team, which is in Group B of the tournament along with Poland, Canada, South Korea, Puerto Rico, and Kazakhstan, will face South Korea in its third match tomorrow (Saturday, September 1st) at 6:30 AM.

Iran defeated Kazakhstan 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17) in its first match on Thursday.

They are divided into four pools of six for a round-robin first stage. The top four in each pool progress to the eighthfinals, with winners advancing to the quarterfinals and losers continuing in playoffs for ninth to 16th place.

The bottom two teams in each pool contest classification matches for positions 17th to 24th. All teams will play through to the final day, producing a complete ranking from first to 24th.

