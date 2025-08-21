Iran defeat Kazakhstan in 2025 FIVB U21 World C’ship opener

In the first match, which began at 6:30 a.m., Iranian national youth volleyball team locked horn with Kazakhstan in the tournament's second hall and won its rival 3-1.

The Iranian U-21 men’s volleyball team will face Puerto Rico in the second match of the qualifying round on Friday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m.

As many as 24 teams have participated in this round of tournament. The top four teams in the final standings of each six-team pool will continue their quest for world honors in the elimination rounds leading up to the medal matches on Aug. 31. The rest will continue their participation in the playoffs for the distribution of the places from 17th to 24th.

All 24 teams will go through the respective number of playoff rounds (direct up-or-down matches) to fill all the places from first to 24th in the final competition standings.

MNA