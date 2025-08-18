  1. Sports
Iran U-21 volleyball team defeats France: friendly

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s U-21 volleyball team defeated France 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11) in a friendly match on Sunday.

The match served as part of preparation for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-21 World Championship.

Iran will also play Brazil in the coming days.

Iran is drawn into Pool B alongside Poland, Canada, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Puerto Rico.

Gholamreza Momeni Moghaddam’s boys will open the campaign on August 21 with a match against Kazakhstan.

The 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-21 World Championship, which marks the 23rd edition of the tournament, will be held in Jiangmen, China, from August 21 to 31.

