Iran beat Finland to advance to FIVB U19 world c'ships semis

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Iran defeated Finland 3-1 (30-28, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20) on Friday to secure their place in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship semifinals.

The young Iranian players will meet their French opponents later today.

Poland and Spain will also lock horns in another semi-final stage match.

Uzbekistan hosts the Championship from 24 July to 3 August in Tashkent, with preparations supported by the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment program through 12 months of coaching support, event equipment, and three knowledge transfer programs.

The World Championship marks an important moment for Uzbekistan volleyball. The Empowerment program provides the foundation for the country’s efforts to develop talent and strengthen its presence in international competition.

