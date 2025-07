The young Iranian volleyball team lost to the team of Italy 3-1 (25-16, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17) in Pool C on Tuesday and finished in fourth place.

Mohammad Amin Rahimi scored 19 points for Iran and Manuel Hristov Zlatanov collected 15 points for the Italian team.

Iran will meet Belgium in Round of 16 later today.

The competition is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 24 to August 3.

MNA