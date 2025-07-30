Iran, Turkey can be the key to regional stability: Ghalibaf

The two parliament speakers held a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Kurtulmus and Ghalibaf stressed the importance of developing relations between Iran and Turkey in various fields.

Stating that the conditions in the region are sensitive and developments at the global and regional levels could face new challenges, Ghalibaf highlighted that the volatility in the region has roots in direct American interference. "Iran and Turkey have influential bilateral and regional relations that can have an impact on improving the conditions in the region," he added.

The Iranian speaker expressed gratitude to the stance adopted in Turkey, by the government, parties, public opinion, and parliament at the time of the 12-day aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, saying that, "It must be acknowledged that we in Iran were engaged in a conflict with the United States, the Zionist regime, and its other supporters. The people and the Iranian armed forces stood firm and fought bravely, and it was the first time in their lives that the Zionists tasted the bitter taste of a harsh military confrontation."

He further warned that the Zionists are pursuing their expansionist policy in the region.

The Turkish speaker, for his part, expressed condolences to Iran on the loss of lives during the recent Israeli aggression, noting that "In this regard, the Turkish Parliament issued a statement in the very early days of the war, with the full support of political parties, expressing support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and declaring that we stood by your side."

Kurtulmus further stated that the level of cooperation between the two countries is expanding, adding that the target of $50 billion in bilateral trade volume will be on agenda."

He continued to say that "The Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group held good talks during its recent visit to Turkey, which could be effective in that regard."

