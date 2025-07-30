Iran vigorously defended its land, people during aggression

Speaking during the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva on Wednesday, the Iranian speaker said that "We have gathered in Geneva today to discuss multilateralism for peace and justice at a time when this ideal is being purposefully and steadily undermined and the credibility of international institutions is declining."

Ghalibaf added that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran was recently the target of a blatant military aggression by the Zionist regime, an attack carried out with the support and cooperation of the United States. Approximately 1,100 Iranian citizens were martyred in these attacks."

"This aggression did not occur after the failure of diplomacy, but it did right in the middle of political negotiations. Iran was at the negotiating table and committed to dialogue, but it was the invaders who overturned the negotiating table and chose a different path. In response to this aggression, Iran resolutely defended its territory and its people."

He added that "The Zionist regime's act of aggression, which was a deliberate violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, was condemned by 120 countries from across the world, but the Zionists' fewer but bully supporters prevented international bodies from taking decisive action to punish criminal Israel. Do you know what the consequences of the Zionist regime's impunity will be?"

The Iranian speaker went on to point to the Gaza catastrophe, saying that "The Zionists use starvation and famine as weapons of mass destruction. Gaza today is a museum of crimes against humanity and a testing laboratory for lethal technologies; Gaza today is a place where the right to life is punished with bullets and famine."

"We should not be bystanders in the face of the genocide in Gaza, but rather stop the Nazis of the 21st century before it is too late," Ghalibaf concluded his address.

