Iran expects intl. bodies to put Gaza genocide on agenda

The speaker of the Iranian parliament made the remarks in a meeting with the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Tulia Ackson on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

It is expected that serious attention will be paid to the issues related to human rights violations at the international meetings, Ghalibaf emphasized.

"Today, the world is witnessing that what is happening in Gaza. Unfortunately, children, uninhabited areas, and even the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) camp are being targeted and attacked by the Zionists. They are using water and food as weapons of war," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian speaker pointed to the importance of developing relations between Iran and Tanzania, adding that "the two countries have high potentials to enhance bilateral relations in the fields of energy, agriculture, technology, science and academia."

"In this regard, good memoranda of understanding (MoUs) have been inked between the two countries and Iran is ready to implement them," Iranian parliament speaker stressed.

The president of IPU, for her part, expressed condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian people in the recent Israeli regime’s aggression against the country’s territories and emphasized that Iranian and Tanzanian governments have established good interaction with each other, so that parliamentary cooperation also be enhanced to a great extent between the two countries.

Tanzanian students are studying in Iran and scientific interactions between the two countries are at a good level, Ackson maintained.

During the meeting, she officially invited Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to pay a visit to Tanzania.

