Turkey unveils most powerful thermobaric bomb

The bomb, designed by Turkey's National Defense Ministry's research and development (R&D) center, was unveiled at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

GAZAP disperses 10.16 fragment explosions per meter instead of 3 meters, an official told Anadolu.

With its blast effect, the bomb has a very destructive capability, which can be dropped from an F-16 fighter jet.

"The R&D center has modified the explosive and filler design," the official said. "Qualification and certification processes are complete and ready for use."

Providing information on another bomb, NEB-2 Ghost, weighing 970 kg, the official noted that it is the "best bunker-buster in the field."

"Normally, in nuclear power plants, US-made missiles penetrate 2.4 m of C35 (standard concrete). NEB-2 penetrates 7 meters of C50 (three times stronger concrete than in nuclear power plants)," the official said.

The bunker-buster bomb can also be dropped from an F-16 fighter jet.

As part of its aircraft test, NEB-2 bomb was dropped onto an island and penetrated 90 m, and caused landslides, gas leaks, and rock destruction on the island with a diameter of 160 m, the official explained, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The explosion, which normally takes 25 ms (milliseconds), was timed to 240 ms, making it more destructive," the official added.

