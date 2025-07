The Iranian speaker arrived in Geneva late on Monday at the head of a parliamentary delegation.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from other countries, and meet Iranian expatriates in Switzerland.

The Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in close collaboration with the United Nations. The event takes place from July 29 to 31 at the Palais des Nations.

