Unilateralism destabilizes world, region, Ghalibaf says

He made the remarks on Monday prior to his trip to Geneva, Switzerland, to patricipate in the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and said that the conference is a very valuable opportunity for Iran, because “we are witnessing increasing instability and tensions in the regional and global levels.”

More than 110 countries will attend this important conference, which is organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in close collaboration with the United Nations. This conference will take place from July 29 to 31 at the Palais des Nations (United Nations Office at Geneva).

Attending this conference is a very valuable opportunity for the Islamic Republic, because “we are witnessing the increasing instability and tensions globally, and especially in the region, which is due to the unilateral approach of world’s powers and the pursuit of their interests beyond their borders,” Ghalibaf emphasized.

Especially since for the past 45 days, the Zionist regime, with the support of the United States, waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the Iranian territory on June 13 but the powerful Iranian armed forces resisted against the aggressors with its utmost power, forcing them to stop the attack and gave the aggressors a crushing response.

Regarding the dire situation in Gaza, Ghalibaf added, “As a full-scale war and unprecedented genocide are ongoing in Gaza, the Zionist regime is causing famine, hunger, and thirst, causing children and women to die slowly while still alive.”

This trip will also provide an opportunity to meet and talk with Iranians living abroad in Geneva, the speaker added.

The general debate of the conference will kick off on Tuesday about “A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice and prosperity for all.”

