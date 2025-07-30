Tehran to pursue US-Israeli aggression through legal channels

Kazem Gharibabadi, who is the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, made the statement in an interview with the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the sidelines of a ceremony in the capital Tehran that commemorated the 40th day of those martyred in the 12-day war last month.

According to Press TV, Gharibabadi stressed that the Islamic Republic’s legal follow-up after the recent aggression is an important part of the work as the US-Israeli crime was completely in contravention of international law, the UN Charter, and human rights.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said two reports concerning legal violations during the aggression by the US and the Zionist regime and the martyrdom of children, women, and families had been prepared, and their documentation work was almost complete.

“The aggressors received a firm response, but now our job is to legally follow up on it … The documentation work is almost complete. Some comprehensive international reports have been prepared and registered with the Security Council and the United Nations,” Gharibabadi said.

“Regretfully, legal work in the international arena is intertwined with political stances and approaches, but this should not culminate in disappointment,” he added.

“The first stage is to register and document these crimes, file a lawsuit, and pursue it seriously. If it yields results, that will be excellent, and we must exert all our efforts to achieve that outcome. Even if it fails, we should not abandon the work, and it should remain at the top of the Islamic Republic's priorities as a primary claim.”

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal assault as Tel Aviv, overwhelmed by the unceasing counterstrikes, was compelled to seek a ceasefire.

