Any deal with Iran must allow IAEA supervision

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, emphasized that any future agreement with Iran must include provisions for the agency to monitor and verify compliance. Grossi underlined that without such oversight, the credibility of any deal would be severely undermined.

His remarks came after a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held talks in Iran with Iranian nuclear officials on Monday, with the two sides agreeing to continue negotiations on technical and safeguards issues.

The Monday visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation headed by Massimo Aparo, Head of the Department of Safeguards, had been agreed upon during the recent visit of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran.

Aparo met today with a delegation from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), headed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, AEOI Deputy Director for International, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, on Monday.

During these talks, issues of mutual interest, especially technical and safeguards issues, were discussed and views were exchanged upon. The parties reviewed all issues between them, including the remaining safeguards issues, and reached an agreement on the method of pursuing the issues, as well as continuing the talks and implementing the understandings that had been achieved.

