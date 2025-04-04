  1. Politics
Yemen's Ansarallah leader:

Israel dropping US-made bombs on Palestinians in Gaza

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Leader of Yemen's Ansarallah Popular Resistance Movement Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi has said that the Israeli regime is dropping US-made bombs on Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Israel is not committed to any international regulations, he said, adding that the United States is responsible for Israeli crimes committed against Palestinians in the enclave. 

Al-Houthi went on to say that Israel is seeking forced displacement of Palestinians and is blatantly violating Lebanon ceasefire.

Slamming Israeli attacks on Syria, the leader of Ansarallah Resistance Movement called on Muslims and Arab countries to take serious action against Israeli crimes.

He also urged mass worldwide protests against Israeli crimes against Palestinians. 

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Houthi urged for the worldwide economic, political bans on Israeli products. 

What is happening in Palestine is done with the full support of the US government, he emphasized.

The Islamic Ummah is facing the threat of crimes of the Israeli enemy, whose goal is to destroy the Palestinian issue with the support of the US government, he added. 

