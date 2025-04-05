Yemen hits Tel Aviv, downs US Giant Shark F360 drone

In a statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that they have successfully carried out a drone operation targeting an Israeli military site in the occupied area of Jaffa, Tel Aviv.

In a separate statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their air defense unit successfully shot down a US reconnaissance drone, identified as a Giant Shark F360, using a surface-to-air missile in the northern Saada province.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

