Apr 5, 2025, 7:08 AM

Yemen hits Tel Aviv, downs US Giant Shark F360 drone

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – In two fresh operations, Yemen's Armed Forces struck a military site in occupied Jaffa, located in Tel Aviv, and downed a US reconnaissance UAV over northern Yemen.

In a statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that they have successfully carried out a drone operation targeting an Israeli military site in the occupied area of Jaffa, Tel Aviv.

In a separate statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their air defense unit successfully shot down a US reconnaissance drone, identified as a Giant Shark F360, using a surface-to-air missile in the northern Saada province.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

