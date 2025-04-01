Yemen downs another US MQ-9 reaper drone

“In retaliation to the American aggression against our country, our air defenses successfully shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Ma'rib Governorate, using a suitable, locally made missile,” the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement issued on Monday night.

“This is the sixteenth drone our air defenses have successfully shot down during the Battle of the Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad in support of Gaza,” it added, PressTV reported.

The statement said the US forces “over the past hours, has launched a number of raids on various areas, resulting in martyrs, injuries, and damage to citizens' properties.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed that they "will persist in preventing Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas and will continue to support the Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted."

“They will not hesitate, with Allah Almighty's help, to carry out further defensive operations against all enemy warships in the coming days,” the statement noted.

