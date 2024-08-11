Iran to not let Israel's regional war dream to come true

In a post on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, the Interim Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani said that he had discussed the brutal Israeli actions in the region with his counterparts from Indonesia, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The Islamic Republic of Iran pursues "defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity and preventing the realization of the dream of the Israeli regime to create a regional war," he said.

Earlier in August, the chief commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi stressed that the Zionists themselves have realized that their collapse has accelerated, so they are trying to slow down the speed of their collapse by taking blind measures, adding that the Zionists will not achieve their wish and everyone will see the destruction of the criminal Israeli regime.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

