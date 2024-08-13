Iran has right to reciprocate against Israel crimes

In a phone call with Iran Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Referring to the background of the relations between Iran and Italy, he assessed the continuation of the dialogues in the direction of strengthening bilateral cooperation and in various fields of interest as important.

Regarding the ten-month continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the expansion of the scope of the war to other countries in the region, he expressed pessimism about the ineffective approach of this regime in the process of stopping the crime and genocide in Gaza.

He added that Israel's attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, the attack on a residential area in Beirut, and the subsequent assassination of an official guest of Iran, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear examples of the Zionists' efforts to expand the scope of the war to other countries in the region.

Bagheri emphasized that the recent aggressive actions are a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, Lebanon, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He stressed that Iran insists on its substantial and legitimate right to take countermeasures at the same time as it continues its efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza.

Italian Foreign Minister, for his part, stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and continuing dialogues in various fields, especially concerning regional issues and developments.

He emphasized the necessity of advancing the new initiative Egypt, Qatar, and the United States agreed to realize a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

While expressing concern about increasing tensions in the region, he said that Italy demands restraint from all parties to help stop the war and realize a ceasefire in Gaza.

SD/6194419