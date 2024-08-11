Israel showed its criminal nature by raiding al-Tabin school

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Kazem Gharibabadi said, “The brutal crime of the Zionist regime in the al-Tabin school was a painful sign for the blind eye of the so-called human rights societies to see the predatory nature of this regime, which is worse than an animal. Although we know that they have eyes, but they do not see, and they have ears, but they do not hear."

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said over 100 citizens were killed and dozens injured on Saturday morning after the Israeli forces bombed the al-Tabin school in the al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City.

AMK/6191982