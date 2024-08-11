Iran response to Israel to be based on intl. law, UN charter

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a phone conversation with his counterpart from the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp on Saturday night.

The two top diplomats discussed a range of issues related to the recent regional and international developments, including the Israeli regime's barbaric crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Referring to the bombing of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza City, Bagheri Kani strongly criticized the approach of Western countries in being silent in the face of such horrible crimes conducted by the Zionists.

If only this one crime had been committed by an entity other than the Zionist regime, the Western countries would have raised the flag of defending human beings and human rights and used all their capacities against it, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat touched upon the Israeli regime's violation of the national security and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic by assassinating former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on July 31, saying that unfortunately, some European countries have remained silent regarding the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime in violation of international law.

Such measures have led to the continuation of brutality and the increase of crimes by the Israeli regime, he added.

Referring to the use of the Islamic Republic of Iran's inherent right to respond to the crimes of the Zionist regime, Bagheri Kani stated, "The action of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in accordance with international procedures and the United Nations Charter. On this basis, it is necessary for the Dutch government, while condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime, to support Iran's legitimate and decisive action in legitimate defense against the aggressor."

Veldkamp, for his part, voiced concern regarding the escalation of tension in the West Asia region, saying that the Israeli attack on a school in Gaza was heartbreaking.

He also called for a cease-fire and the sending of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

MP/Spox. channel