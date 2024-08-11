Iran to decisively make Israel pay price for its aggression

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a phone call with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on Saturday night.

In line with defending its national security, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on international law and international procedures as well as the United Nations Charter, will make the aggressor Israeli regime pay the price for its aggression in a legitimate and decisive action, Bagheri Kani said.

The top Iranian diplomat further stressed that the criminal Zionist regime has violated the stability and security of the West Asian region by targeting a school in Gaza and martyring innocent people while worshiping in that place, as well as attacking a residential area of ​​Beirut and assassinating former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Lahbib, for her part, said that Brussels is concerned about the deterioration of the situation in the West Asia region.

Expressing support for the right of the Palestinian people to determine their own future, she condemned the construction of the Zionist settlements, adding that Belgium supports the rights of the Palestinian refugees and at the same time seeks to impose sanctions against the extremist Zionist settlers.

Stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Lahabib underlined that considering the deteriorating situation in the region, all parties should exercise maximum restraint, and in this regard, the continuation of consultations between Tehran and Brussels is emphasized.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

MP/6191976