Israel should await harsh response from Iran

Addressing a parliament open session on Sunday morning, Ghalibaf stressed that by bombing the residence of Palestinian refugees, the Zionist regime proved that it does not understand any language except the language of force.

"The crimes of the criminal Zionist regime have no limits," the Iranian parliament speaker emphasized.

"The recent crimes of the Zionist regime are crimes against humanity and war crimes. The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns it," he said, urging Muslim governments to prevent the Zionist regime's genocidal machine from continuing such barbaric acts.

Referring to the assassination of the Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Ghalibaf said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers its duty to avenge Haniyeh's blood.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

