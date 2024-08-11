Iran’s Acting FM, Hamas deputy chief hold phone talk

During a phone call with Khalil al-Hayya on Sunday, Ali Bagheri Kani once again expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and congratulated Yahya Sinwar on his election as the new chief of the Hamas Resistance Movement.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's extensive consultations on the new crime of the Zionists in the attack on the al-Tabin school in Gaza, Bagheri Kani noted that Iran is seriously trying to condemn the new crime of the Zionists in regional and international arenas.

Meanwhile, Khalil al-Hayya also referred to the new crime committed by the Zionist regime resulting in the martyrdom of innocent women and children in Gaza.

He called for global condemnation of this terrorist act in international arenas and stressed the continuation of consultations with Tehran in this regard.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency said over 100 citizens were killed and dozens injured on Saturday morning after the Israeli forces bombed the al-Tabin school in the al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City.

