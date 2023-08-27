Iran can export homegrown defense products at will

“Today, we have reached such capabilities that we can export some of our defense products to other countries at will,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard told reporters on Sunday.

He argued that Iran is the dominant air defense power in the region, asserting that the country possesses the best and most advanced defense equipment in the world.

Sabahi-Fard also said that Iran excels in the field of electronic warfare.

The country has made headway in recent years based on an order by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the general.

In the field of drone production, he went on, “We have developed initiatives that the enemy does not know anything about.”

He hastened to add that only a limited portion of Iran’s military capabilities have been publicized, which have already “astonished the enemy.”

In June, the Air Defense Force announced plans for the unit to manufacture advanced long-range military equipment to deal with potential threats.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Homegrown Iranian military products have also found many clients in the world.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense.

MP/PressTV