Iran capable to deal with hypersonic missile: army general

Brigadier General Amir Mohammad Khoshghalb, in an interview with Mehr news agency, said that special working groups have been formed to detect future threats such as the entry of hypersonic missiles into the air and space.



"The threat of hypersonic technology is a new threat to air defense which we have effective capabilities in the detection and identification phase," he said.



"Regarding the nascent nature of this threat, we have the ability to deal with some special types of these missiles," he noted.



"We have a reasonable capacity in anti-cruise defense and remarkable actions have been done in the construction of defense equipment," he said.



"More than five projects in the Ministry of Defense are about to be finalized and a large part of this equipment will be provided to the Air Defense Force in the current year," the top military official added.

He stressed that Iran is setting up the Space Control Command Center with special facilities to observe and monitor all space activities around the borders and in space above the country.

He pointed out that part of the activities is related to conflict and dealing with space threats such as ballistic missiles which Iran achieved by having special facilities both in the detection and countermeasures sections.

"Bavar-373" is an advanced example of a long-range road-mobile surface-to-air missile system, which was unveiled in 2022 with the capability of detecting targets from more than 500 km at high altitudes and engaging them from more than 300 km.



He said Iran was able to create high-quality facilities in the field of laser defense in specific areas of threats, such as small birds, cruises, and drones, succeeding in the field of laser destruction to defeat some threats.

Khoshghalb noted that in the field of electronic warfare and signal eavesdropping systems significant actions have been taken in the three areas of signal collection, signal offense, and self-protection to defend themselves against signal attacks.



Dezful missile system with the "Eagle missile" will be at the disposal of the Air Defense Force to deal with low-altitude threats, cruise missiles, and roaming drones in mission locations, he added.

"The shield system" has special technology and capability in the field of low altitude and in the discussion of anti-cruise defense and anti-drone defense which goes through the stages of construction and production, he mentioned.



Iran's "Tactical Sayyad" air defense system has entered the operational and mission cycle of the Air Defense Force with strict evaluation and tests, he expressed, explaining that this system is a tactical, agile, and mobile system, and the user who works with this system is multi-specialized and multi-skilled.

He also stressed at the end that along with the introduction of new systems and equipment, the training of committed, expert, and familiar with modern science and special capabilities has not been neglected.

SD/5873648