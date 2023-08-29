Tactical Sayyad missile system enjoys modern technologies

The Iranian defense minister's deputy for industrial and research affairs Afshin Naderi Sharif in an interview with Tasnim News Agency on Tuesday talked about the details of the Tactical Sayyad missile system.

Referring to the features of the Tactical Sayyad defense system, Naderi Sharif said that it has a short-range system inside one of its silos that protects the Tactical Sayyad from low-altitude threats.

He added that comprised of radar and missile launchers in a car at the same time have increased the mobility and combat survivability of Tactical Sayyad.

Naderi Sharif explained that Tactical Sayyad can detect and track 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 6 to 12 targets in a range of 120 kilometers.

Earlier in August, Iran for the first time showcased a replica of the Tactical Sayyad air defense system at the International Military Forum ARMY-2023 in Russia.

Unveiling the Iranian missile system in an exhibition abroad signified that it has successfully passed all tests and has become operational in Iran.

