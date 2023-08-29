  1. Economy
Aug 29, 2023, 2:00 PM

Iran's exports top $19.3 bn during 5 months

Iran's exports top $19.3 bn during 5 months

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – A total of 55.9 million tons of goods worth $19.3 billion were exported from Iran during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22).

According to the statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration on Tuesday, a total of 55.9 million tons of goods worth $19.3 billion, excluding crude oil, were exported from Iran, registering a 26.56% rise in terms of weight, but an 8.55% fall in terms of value compared with the same period of last year.

China with $5.6 billion, Iraq with $3.5 billion, the UAE with $2.3 billion, Turkey with $2.2 billion, and India with $845 million were the top five export destinations.

A total of 14.4 million tons of goods worth over $24.2 billion were imported into the country during the same period, showing an increase of 2.17% in weight and 7.49% in value compared to the same period in the last year.

The UAE with $7.3 billion, China with $7.1 billion, Turkey with $2.5 billion, Germany with $879 million, and India with $813 million were the top five countries imported to Iran.

AMK/5873728

News Code 205327

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News