Iran's exports top $19.3 bn during 5 months

According to the statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration on Tuesday, a total of 55.9 million tons of goods worth $19.3 billion, excluding crude oil, were exported from Iran, registering a 26.56% rise in terms of weight, but an 8.55% fall in terms of value compared with the same period of last year.

China with $5.6 billion, Iraq with $3.5 billion, the UAE with $2.3 billion, Turkey with $2.2 billion, and India with $845 million were the top five export destinations.

A total of 14.4 million tons of goods worth over $24.2 billion were imported into the country during the same period, showing an increase of 2.17% in weight and 7.49% in value compared to the same period in the last year.

The UAE with $7.3 billion, China with $7.1 billion, Turkey with $2.5 billion, Germany with $879 million, and India with $813 million were the top five countries imported to Iran.

