IAIO to unveil unmanned version of Qaher-313 fighter

Briefing the latest status of the Iranian fighter aircraft Qaher-313, the head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) Afshin Khajeh Fard said, "This project is being built in two versions, one of which is an unmanned aircraft and will be unveiled in the coming months."

In the past four decades, the IAIO has repaired and overhauled all aircraft that have been grounded in a complex process, Khajeh Fard said in an interview.

During the Imposed War, the Iranian bombs and missiles were not equipped with pinpoint systems but today all the bombs and missiles installed on fighters are equipped with laser and pinpoint systems, he also said.

Khajeh Fard also said that during the war, Iran had three types of aircraft, but today nine more types - including Eastern and European fighters - have been added to the country's fleet.

