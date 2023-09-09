Iran Air Defense Force can target aircraft of any RCS

In an interview with IRNA published on Saturday, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the entire air defense systems now at service in his force have been domestically designed and manufactured at the Defense Ministry and the Air Defense Force, in conjunction with knowledge-based firms.

“For years, we have employed indigenous military gears in our drills. We have not faced any bottlenecks in this regard, and have no dependence whatsoever on foreigners,” he stated.

Sabahifard also underscored that Iran’s Air Defense Force “can detect any aerial target regardless of its type and generation. We possess the capability to engage and confront any flying object no matter at what flight ceiling or radar cross section it might be operating.”

He described Iran’s air defense as covert and multi-layered, stressing that the air defense systems have been deployed nationwide to secure skies over the country’s energy, petrochemical and nuclear facilities, and make them impenetrable for potential aerial threats.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the commander noted that plans are underway to increase the engagement range of homegrown air defense systems to 300 kilometers (186.4 miles).

“There are currently two or three countries in the world that possess such know-how. We intend to be top-ranked in the world,” he stated.

He also attributed the advances in Iran’s air defense to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have declared that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities.

MNA/PressTV