Iran ready to hold joint military drills with allied states

During a meeting with foreign military attachés residing in Tehran on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Iranian Air Defense Force on Monday, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that the message of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to all friendly and allied countries is peace and friendship.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces especially the Air Defense Force is ready to enhance various military cooperation in the field of training and holding joint exercises, exchanging technical and operational experiences plus mutual meetings with all friendly and allied countries.

Referring to the consequences of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, he highlighted, "After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the interests of the global powers were seriously threatened, especially in the West Asia region."

He added that deterrence as the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been based on friendly and reciprocal ties with all countries of the world, especially friendly and neighboring states in the West Asia region.

Iranian military forces, while having full and comprehensive readiness, employing the latest up-to-date equipment, and relying on domestic capabilities are needless of unconventional weapons and mass destruction, he said, noting that using unconventional weapons has no place in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military doctrine.

Pointing to the significant place of self-sufficiency and use of missile power in defense deterrence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he reiterated that deterrence is the ability to respond quickly and decisively to any miscalculation of the enemy in the defense strategy of the Air Defense Force.

Thanking all the military attachés as representatives of the armed forces of friendly countries who are playing a constructive role in expanding mutual ties, he wished success for all of them in their missions.

Iran’s air defense enjoys high capabilities, modern equipment: foreign military attaché

During the meeting, a Polish military attaché in Tehran Colonel Sławomir Kołtun confirmed that today, the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high capabilities in air defense forces and has professional personnel as well as modern military equipment in the region.

Congratulating the Air Defense Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he highlighted that the importance of the geopolitical position, possessing an ancient civilization, and participating in a real war has shaped the complicated defense doctrine of the Iranian army, and it is the reason that the Islamic Republic of Iran has the most powerful defensive forces in this region.

He added, "As military personnel, we know very well that defending our country's borders is a sacred duty for us, and all our actions must be in the way of defending our country against any foreign aggression."

