Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

He stressed that the Ashura event greatly inspired the regional countries to seek independence and expel the US forces from their lands.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hujjat al-Islam Abu Torabi Fard called on the Iranian nation to extensively participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

MP/5858812