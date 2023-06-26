Iran's full military preparedness a warning to enemies

Gen. Sabahifard made the remarks on an inspection vsisit to Qom air defense base on Monday where he also said that "Military power is one of the main pillars of a country's national power and it is considered important in providing sustainable security.

He considered the armed forces' defense preparedness and weapons power to be a deterrent adding, "Our defense and weapons preparedness is a warning to the enemies that if they approach the Islamic Republic of Iran's borders, they will face a strong and swift response from the [Iranian] armed forces."

The commander further considered the improvement of the quality of human resources as very important, saying "In the realm of military power and authority of a country, human resources have a very important place."

MNA/FNA14020405000948