Foreign powers trying to destroy relations of regional states

Iran seeks to consolidate the economic sector in bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati said Wednesday.

Stating that a joint committee between Iran and Saudi Arabia is going to be formed, he added that the formation of this committee is a roadmap for relations that can enhance the current limited trade to a much higher level.

Emphasizing the need to choose a constructive path through dialogue, Enayati expressed confidence that the countries of the region will deepen their cooperation and will not pay attention to foreign powers that aim to destroy the relations of the countries of the region.

