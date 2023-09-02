Iran FM attaches great importance to ties with Saudi Arabia

Alireza Enayati, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Saudi Arabia, met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian before his departure to the mission and presented a report on his plans in the field of bilateral relations.

In the meeting, the Iranian minister emphasized the development and deepening of the neighborhood policy adopted by President Ebrahim Raeisi's administration and considered it important to strengthen the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia given the opportunities for cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral fields.

Alireza Enayati previously served as the deputy ambassador at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh. He also served as the Iranain ambassador to Kuwait and the assistant minister and director general of the Persian Gulf Affairs Office at the Iranian foreign ministry.

