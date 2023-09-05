  1. Politics
Iran new envoy to Saudi Arabia arrives in Riyadh

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Alireza Enayati, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday

He was welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia and his colleagues at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh.

Back in March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to a Chinese-brokered deal to revive relations after seven years.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Saudi Arabia, where he held “frank and fruitful” talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.

