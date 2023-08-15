Iranian FM to visit Saudi Arabia this weekend: media 

According to the Arabic newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, Amir-Abdollahian is set to visit Riyadh at the end of this week and hold talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.

Nasser Kan'ani, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also announced the visit of the Iranian FM to Saudi Arabia in his weekly presser on Monday. "Holding negotiations and consultations between the two countries in the regional and international fields and the economic issues of the two countries is on the agenda of Iran and Saudi Arabia."

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume relations on March 10 after seven years of severed ties through China's mediation.

Earlier this year on June 7, the embassy and consulate general of the Islamic Republic in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia re-opened.

