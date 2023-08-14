FM Amir-Abdollahian to visit Saudi Arabia in near future

Speaking in his weekly presser, Nasser Kan'ani condemned the Sunday terrorist attack in Shiraz that lead to martyrdom and injury of Iranian people in the strongest terms.

The criminal terrorists are trying to take revenge for the heavy blows that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the brave forces of Iran have inflicted on terrorism in the past years, he said.

Referring to the significant role of Martyr Soleimani in the fight against terrorism, he said that if it was not for the tireless struggles of this great hero, the ISIL, and the Takfiri terrorists would disturb the stability of the nations of the region.

Martyr Soleimani played a decisive and unique role in the fight against terrorism and Takfiri groups, especially ISIL, and played a prominent role in strengthening the anti-Zionist Resistance in the region and Lebanon, Kan'ani noted.

On releasing of Iran's frozen funds

Referring to the release of Iran's funds that had been blocked in South Korea due to illegal sanctions for a long period of time, Kan'ani said that releasing the financial resources of the Iranian nation has been always on the agenda of the diplomatic apparatus of the country.

The government is serious about fulfilling the rights of the nation, he said, adding that Iran will never neglect the rights of the nation.

In the last two years, the Iranian diplomatic apparatus seriously pursued the rights of Iranians all over the world, especially Iranians who were illegally detained and prosecuted by the American regime under false accusations and pretexts.

Regarding the release of Iran's frozen assets and the issue of the prisoner swap between Iran and the US, he said that the Iranian government has received the necessary guarantees from the American side for the implementation of the provisions of this agreement.

