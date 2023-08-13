Saudi consulate in Mashhad launches operation

Mohammad Beheshti Monfared, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Representative Office in Khorasan Razavi Province said on Sunday, "The Saudi Arabia consulate in Mashhad has sent an official note to the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the city to announce the official launch of its activities from August 13 this year, in one of the hotels in the city as its temporary site."

According to the officials of the Saudi Arabia Consulate General, the mission at the Mashhad "Meethaq" Hotel in Iqbal Lahori Blvd. opens at 8:00 am and closes at 3:00 pm every day except Thursday and Friday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume relations on March 10 after seven years of severed ties through China's mediation.

Earlier this year on June 7, the embassy and consulate general of the Islamic Republic in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia re-opened.

KI/IRN85197657