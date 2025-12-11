Iran embassy condemns US seizure of Venezuelan tanker

In a statement posted on X, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Caracas condemned what it described as the unlawful seizure of a Venezuelan tanker by the United States. The embassy said the action lacked any legitimate or legal basis and constituted a clear breach of international rules, including the fundamental principle of the freedom of the seas and navigation.

The statement declared that “Caribbean Sea theft” is the most fitting description for the US operation, blaming Washington for pursuing its objectives through illegitimate means, violations of national sovereignty, encroachment on the rights of others, and the promotion of anarchy.

The embassy reaffirmed its solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people in defending their national sovereignty and legitimate rights, stressing that Iran condemns this act, which it said contravenes essential international norms and regulations.

MNA/3468861