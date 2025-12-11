Iran’s President Pezeshkian welcomed in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan held an official welcoming ceremony for Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday morning at the presidential palace in Astana.

During the ceremony, President Tokayev and President Pezeshkian stood as the national anthems of both countries were performed. The two leaders then introduced the senior members of their accompanying delegations.

Following the formal reception, President Pezeshkian and President Tokayev began a bilateral meeting to discuss areas of cooperation. A joint session between the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Kazakhstan is scheduled to take place afterward to expand on the discussions.

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, departed Tehran for Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for a two-day trip on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists before embarking on a two-nation tour to Central Asia, Pezeshkian said that "It is a good opportunity to participate in the International Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan."

He criticized the Western countries for their wrong policies towards other nations, saying that "Those who claim to be advocates of peace, security and humanity are fomenting war in the region and are in fact criminals and genocidal people who are killing women and children with hunger, thirst and disease."

This is an opportunity for the heads of state of the region to sit down and talk to each other in this conference," he added about the Turkmenistan-hosted event.

"We must try to talk honestly and establish and sustain peace not only in words but also in action in the region and the world in which we live," he continued.

MNA