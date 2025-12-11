Tehran hosts 2nd Congress on Plasma Medicine

The congress will be held with the main topics including preclinical studies in medical plasma, clinical applications, new technologies, biomaterials and tissue engineering, simulation and design of devices, plasma active environments, disinfection, removal of microbes, and also safety regulations and standards.

In addition, the two-day congress will feature panels on the use of plasma in wound healing, effect of plasma on microorganisms, plasma applications in cancer treatment, plasma under the microscope; safety, regulations, and standards, as well as a panel on plasma engineering and general applications.

MA/6685409