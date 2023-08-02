FM Amir-Abdollahian departs for Pakistan for political talks

The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Hossein Ami-Abdollahian left Tehran on Wednesday afternoon for Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, in order to discuss and exchange views with the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The foreign ministry's statement added that "On the trip, the expansion of bilateral relations in various aspects and fields, including border cooperation and the development of economic and trade relations, regional issues and international developments, especially the need for serious and unified action on the part of the Islamic countries against the desecration of holy Quran and Islamic sanctities in some European countries are the main topics on the agenda of the talks between the top Iranian diplomat and the Pakistani authorities."

MNA/spox