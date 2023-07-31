Tehran reaffirms support for territorial integrity of Syria

"One of our common priorities is to follow up on the agreements between the presidents of the two countries during President Raeisi's visit to Damascus," Hossein Amir-Abollahian said in a joint presser with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Monday.

"In the past weeks, we have witnessed progress in the implementation of the economic, commercial, and technological agreements between the two countries," he said.

Strengthening the cooperation between the private sector and the businessmen of the two countries and increasing air flights and allowing businessmen to remove trade tariffs with the aim of increasing the volume of trade were on the agenda of the two sides in the past weeks.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he condemned the recent terrorist attack in Syria's Sayeda Zainab area and terrorist operations in Pakistan.

"We must take such terrorist movements seriously and continue to take regional and global measures to fight terrorism," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian added, "Iran will continue its efforts and support to realize peace, stability, and sustainable security in the region."

He also strongly condemned the repeated attacks of the Zionist regime on Syria, saying that the regime is the main source of instability in the region.

Iran firmly supports the right of the Syrian people to support the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria.

The military presence of foreign countries in Syria will not contribute to stability and security in this country and in the region, he said, adding, "We understand the concerns of Turkey regarding the security of the common borders with Syria, but we believe that military presence in Syria is not the solution."

The Iran-Russia-Syria-Turkey quadrilateral meeting is the most appropriate diplomatic path for the agreement and establishment of security on the common borders of Syria and Turkey, Amir-Abollahian said.

It has been proposed that the Turkish military forces leave the Syrian territory and in return, Syria ensure the security of the common borders, he noted.

Iran and Russia continue their efforts to facilitate and guarantee this process, he added.

Syria hails Iran efforts for Arabs-Muslims unity

Syrian top diplomat, for his part, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for all its efforts to support the Syrian nation with economic, oil, gas, and humanitarian aid.

He also termed President Raeisi's visit to Damascus as a new chapter in the development of relations between the two countries.

Raeesi's visit was not only for solving economic issues but also for political issues and regional and international cooperation.

"We support all efforts for unity between Arabs and Muslims and we praise Iran's active diplomacy in this direction," he noted.

Regarding the relations between Iran and the Arab countries, Syria supports these relations and wants them to continue, Mekdad said.

He also called on all Western countries to end their support for terrorism and encourage and support any action that is in violation of human rights.

RHM/FNA14020509000247