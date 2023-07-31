Oil exports from Hormozgan eastern ports witness 40% growth

Director of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Shahid Bahonar Hamid Reza Mohammad Hosseini Takhti expounded on the activities of Hormozgan’s east ports in the field of exporting oil products and stated that more than 54,331 tons of oil products were exported from the eastern port of this southern province to the Persian Gulf littoral states, Africa and Pakistan in the first four months of the current Iranian year of 1402 (March 21-July 22), showing a 40% growth as compared to the same period last year.

During that period, 21,156 tons of non-oil goods were exported to Central Asian countries which shows a 78% hike compared to last year.

The ports in the east of Hormozgan Province inlucidng Shahid Bahonar, Shahid Haqqani, Hormoz, Port Tiab, Port Sirik and Port Jask are among the multi-purpose ports that play a strategic role in commercial activities and international and domestic travel.

